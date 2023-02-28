WATCH: IDF arrests 8 terror suspects overnight, but why were there no raids over past week? February 28, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-arrests-8-terror-suspects-overnight-but-why-were-there-no-raids-over-past-week/ Email Print i24News correspondent Jonathan Regev explains the security situation in Judea and Samaria, aka West Bank, and why there were no IDF counterterrorism raids in hotbeds of violence for about a week. CounterterrorismIsrael-PA relationsJudea and SamariaPalestinian terror