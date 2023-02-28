Search

WATCH: IDF arrests 8 terror suspects overnight, but why were there no raids over past week?

i24News correspondent Jonathan Regev explains the security situation in Judea and Samaria, aka West Bank, and why there were no IDF counterterrorism raids in hotbeds of violence for about a week.