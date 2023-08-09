WATCH: IDF gets new game-changing navy vessel; ceremony in Mississippi

This is the INS Nahshon, the first of two vessels to be received by the Israeli Navy.

A delivery and flag-raising ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Pascagoula Shipyard in Mississippi, led by senior IDF officers and officials in the procurement delegation of the Ministry of Defense. An Israeli flag was raised on the U.S.-built INS Nahshon while the national anthem, Hatikvah, was played.

The landing crafts will act as a central pillar in adapting the Israeli Navy to the modern and multi-arena battlefield.