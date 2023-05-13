WATCH: IDF targets Gaza headquarters of senior Islamic Jihad terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces strikes Islamic Jihad terror targets in the Gaza Strip, May 9, 2023. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

The IDF targeted several Palestinian Islamic Jihad sites, including the headquarters of a senior terror chief, in the Gaza Strip overnight on Friday.

In addition to rocket and mortar launching sites, the operational headquarters of senior leader Muhammed Abu al-Ata was destroyed. Abu al-Ata had fled the site ahead of the strike and had taken shelter at a hospital, using patients as human shields. Abu al-Ata is the brother of Bahaa Abu al-Ata, who was killed by the IDF in November 2019.

The headquarters of Islamic Jihad operative Khaled Azzam, a rockets expert for the terror group, was also destroyed in the overnight strike.





