The Israel Defense Forces strikes Islamic Jihad terror targets in the Gaza Strip, May 9, 2023. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

WATCH: IDF targets Gaza headquarters of senior Islamic Jihad terrorists

The IDF targeted several Palestinian Islamic Jihad sites, including the headquarters of a senior terror chief, in the Gaza Strip overnight on Friday.

In addition to rocket and mortar launching sites, the operational headquarters of senior leader Muhammed Abu al-Ata was destroyed.

Abu al-Ata had fled the site ahead of the strike and had taken shelter at a hospital, using patients as human shields.

Abu al-Ata is the brother of Bahaa Abu al-Ata, who was killed by the IDF in November 2019.

The headquarters of Islamic Jihad operative Khaled Azzam, a rockets expert for the terror group, was also destroyed in the overnight strike.

צה"ל תקף משגרי רקטות, מתחם ירי נ"ט ועמדה צבאית של הגי'יאהד האיסלאמי הפלסטיני. מטוסי קרב וכלי טיס תקפו בשעות האחרונות שישה משגרי רקטות ומרגמות של הגא"פ ברחבי רצועת עזה. ביניהם, גם משגרים מהם זוהה ירי לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל בימים האחרונים. pic.twitter.com/B1mP6Zjcfs

— דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) May 13, 2023