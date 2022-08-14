WATCH: IDF waits for child to be safe before firing on terrorist position

Showing footage of the incident during an attack on Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza on August 5, at the launch of Operation Breaking Dawn, the IDF said that “upon receiving the order to fire towards an enemy position, we noticed a little girl in the middle of the observation. The tank commander went up to contact and reported it – we immediately ceased fire. The position was destroyed after a few minutes without harming those not involved.”

מבצע ״עלות השחר״ ״עם קבלת פקודת האש אל עבר עמדת אויב, הבחנו בילדה קטנה באמצעי התצפית. מפקד הטנק עלה לקשר ודיווח על כך – מיד חדלנו אש. העמדה הושמדה לאחר כמה דקות מבלי לפגוע בבלתי מעורבים״. pic.twitter.com/SlpPZByIV2 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 12, 2022