WATCH: In Jordan, Netanyahu vows to maintain status quo at Temple Mount January 25, 2023

In a surprise meeting in Amman Wednesday, Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly told Jordan's King Abdullah that he would protect the status quo at the Temple Mount, as the two leaders appear to work through their frosty relationship to maintain security at the flashpoint holy site ahead of the next holiday season. Benjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Jordan relationsIsraeli diplomacy 2022 electionsKing AbdullahTemple MountTemple Mount riotsTemple Mount violence