WATCH: In Rome, Jewish community sings ‘Hatikvah’ as Netanyahu tells them of terror attack

Members of Rome’s Jewish community broke out in a tearful rendition of Israel’s national anthem “Hatikvah” as visiting Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, informed them that there had just been a Palestinian terror attack in Tel Aviv that wounded three people.