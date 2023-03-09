WATCH: In Rome, Jewish community sings ‘Hatikvah’ as Netanyahu tells them of terror attack March 9, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-in-rome-jewish-community-sings-hatikvah-as-netanyahu-tells-them-of-terror-attack/ Email Print Members of Rome’s Jewish community broke out in a tearful rendition of Israel’s national anthem “Hatikvah” as visiting Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, informed them that there had just been a Palestinian terror attack in Tel Aviv that wounded three people. נתניהו עןלה ומסביר שהיה פיגוע קשה בתל אביב. הקהל פוצח בשירת התקווה pic.twitter.com/XE2TKtqnOT — הודיה כריש-חזוני (@hodayakh) March 9, 2023 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses the #TelAviv terror attack in an address to Jewish community leaders in Rome. The shooting occurred during the event, and the PM was notified about it by his military secretary.🎥 Hezki Baruch https://t.co/H0Bea2VqnS pic.twitter.com/WPOWGOHokT — Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) March 9, 2023 HatikvahItalyPalestinian terrorTerror Attack