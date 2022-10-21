WATCH: Incredible firefight ‘to the death’ with unrelenting terrorist

Cowardly, murderous, Palestinian terrorist Udai Tamimi, who killed a young female IDF officer in Shuafat 10 days ago, shows up at the entrance of Maalei Adumim to kill as many Israelis as he can before being shot to death.

Fortunately, this time he was not “successful.”

After being shot several times and falling to the ground, he continues to try shooting Israeli security officers, until it was too late.