WATCH: 'Iran unwilling or unable to finalize nuclear negotiations' September 13, 2022 Defense Minister Benny Gantz exposed new information about Iran's nuclear program and military sites in Syria. But is anybody listening? i24 News discussed the issues with Dr. Fadi Essmaeel, an Iran fellow at the International Institute of Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herliya.