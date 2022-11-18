WATCH: Iranian protesters set Khomeini home on fire

Is the end of the Islamic regime now closer than ever? The Khomeini house museum, which was originally the house of the father of the Islamic Republic’s founder, was set on fire on Thursday evening – a move that would have been unthinkable just a year ago.

The Khomeini house museum, which was originally the house of the father of the Islamic Republic’s founder, was set on fire on Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/eRGhYhqn6b — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 18, 2022