Israeli security forces foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Lebanon. Evidence suggests Hezbollah was behind the attempt.

These 2 suspects were spotted by our soldiers approaching Israel from Lebanon along the Blue Line yesterday.

They were attempting to smuggle 2 weapons and approx. 100 grenades into Israel.

We will continue operating against any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/s7Z6dBVzsl

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 26, 2022