WATCH: 'Israel is intentionally executing a Holocaust,' says newly crowned Antisemite of the Year, Candace Owens December 20, 2024

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Candace Owens attempted to equalize the conflict in Gaza and the Holocaust's systematic extermination of Jews, despite Gaza's Palestinian population continuing to grow.

Candace Owens on Piers Morgan Show:"Israel is commiting a holocaust" pic.twitter.com/zjwyC9u0Qj— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 19, 2024