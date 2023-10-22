WATCH: Israel – We are forced to show sick, unseen footage of massacre to combat ‘Holocaust-like denial’

‘I can’t believe I’m saying this, and I can’t believe that we as a country are having to do this, as people are casting doubt on the magnitude of the atrocities Hamas committed on our people… the Government Press Office will screen gruesome and as yet unseen footage of the barbarities perpetrated against us on Oct. 7.’

We are witnessing a Holocaust denial-like phenomenon unfolding in real time. So tomorrow, Israel will screen for foreign journalists the raw, unedited footage of Hamas’ atrocities in the October 7 Massacre, as captured by its death squads’ body cams. pic.twitter.com/wm7rjuvFsn — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) October 22, 2023