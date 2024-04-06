WATCH: Israeli counter-terror officers thwart knife attack in Old City April 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-counter-terror-officers-thwart-knife-attack-in-old-city/ Email Print Officers were suspicious of the man as he walked through security, prompting a deeper check revealing the knife strapped to his stomach. SHABBAT TERROR ATTACK THWARTED NEAR OLD CITYIsraeli border police (MAGAV) officers caught a 17-year-old Arab terrorist with a knife taped to his body near the Old City’s Damascus Gate in Jerusalem this afternoon.The officers conducted a routine check on the terrorist after… pic.twitter.com/jkBblpd1Wt — Brian BJ (@iamBrianBJ) April 6, 2024 Damascus GateOld Citystabbing attack