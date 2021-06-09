WATCH: Israeli ‘no-needle’ blood test to be studied in outer space June 9, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-no-needle-blood-test-to-be-studied-in-outer-space/ Email Print A team of Israeli medical researchers at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan has developed a way for doctors to perform blood tests without having to draw a single drop from the patient, and further testing of the device is slated to be done in outer space. Israeli medical innovationSheba Medical CenterSpace technology