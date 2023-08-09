WATCH: Israeli researchers grow miniature human heart August 9, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-researchers-grow-miniature-human-heart/ Email Print The tiny heart created from stem cells is the size of a third of a grain of rice. “What makes this even more groundbreaking is that because we could make this heart in the lab, we were able to put sensors on it that told us how it works and to get some insight into the physiology of the human heart,” Prof. Yaakov Nahmias, of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, said. breakthrough technologiesheart failureHebrew UniversityIsrael scientific researchTechnion – Israel Institute of Technology