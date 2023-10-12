WATCH: Israeli woman and children returned to Israel after being abducted

Avital Alajem, a resident of Holit, was abducted by Hamas terrorists during their invasion of southern Israel Saturday, along with her neighbor’s two small children, after the children’s father was murdered and their mother kidnapped by terrorists.

Alajem was later released at the Gaza border, running back to safety with the two children.







Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Alajem shared her story of survival this week.

On Wednesday night, Hamas released footage of Alajem’s release, which was published by Al Jazeera, apparently as part of a publicity stunt following the international backlash against Hamas’ massacres of Israeli civilians.