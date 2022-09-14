WATCH: Israeli woman comes home to discover wild boar wrecking apartment

Wild boars tore up gardens and rooted through garbage cans in Haifa (Flash90)

What a hog.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

A wild boar broke into a woman’s home in the northern Israeli city of Haifa on Wednesday, smashing windows and throwing objects while rummaging for food.

“I came home and had a pig in the house,” the woman is heard saying on a video of the boar that has since gone viral.

“It broke the window, it broke everything,” she added.

The video shows the animal clambering through the window before throwing and breaking things around the room.

נכנס מהחלון, הפך את הדירה וברח: חזיר בר פרץ לדירה בחיפה pic.twitter.com/TIcR1igVN8 — וואלה! (@WallaNews) September 14, 2022

The tenant is also heard demanding that the Haifa Municipality provide her with a fence around her rental to prevent future feral hog intrusions.

Wild pigs are a growing issue in northern Israel, and in recent years have become increasingly bold, damaging properties, attacking people, and – at least in one case – destroying marriages. A Haifa couple planned on divorcing last year after a disagreement arose about how to deal with wild boars that had entered their garden.

The Haifa Municipality and Nature and Parks Authority warned northern residents not to approach or feed the board.