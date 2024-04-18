WATCH: Biden – ‘Don’t move on Haifa’ April 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-dont-move-on-haifa/ Email Print Biden was warning the Israelis not to invade Rafah when he fumbled and said Haifa, Israel’s 3rd largest city. 🚨 Breaking: Biden clarified that he has no problem with Israel attacking Rafah in Gaza, and his only demand is that Israel wouldn't attack Haifa, the 3rd largest city in Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/iQdjhOtWq3— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 18, 2024 BidenHaifaRafah