WATCH: Israelis demonstrate in solidarity with Iranian women

A group of Israelis gathered in Jerusalem Thursday to show support for the women protesting across Iran.

“There was something about hearing that a young woman was taken off the street because she wasn’t dressed the way someone wanted her to be dressed,” said Shoshana Keats Jaskoll, a feminist activist and one of the event organizers, Times of Israel reported.

“It really affected me… and so many women — and men, by the way — said we want to stand with the Iranian people. We want to stand with the minorities of Iran, the women of Iran, and we want to say this is not okay.

“And we want to say here in Israel that we believe you deserve your freedom,” she added.