‘Israel, free us from the Islamic regime’ – Iranians support the IDF

Tehran graffiti reading "Israel, strike back. They don't have the guts to take revenge." (X/Screenshot)

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian citizens are praising the Israeli army and calling on the Jewish State to assassinate key ruling figures such as the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini, as Iran girds for a potential Israeli retaliation following an unprecedented missile and drone attack.

Residents of Iran are expressing those sentiments via social media posts and subversive street graffiti, with many asking Israel to bring down the government, which rules according to a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

“Israel, strike back. They don’t have the guts to take revenge,” read one message spray-painted on a Tehran street corner. An image of the writing quickly went viral on social media, along with another message that called on Israel to “eliminate the Supreme Leader.”

On social media platform X, one Iranian user urged Israel to “come kill our leaders, who are already dead to us. We’ll pay for the [burial] shrouds and you’ll take care of the funerals.”

In recent years, the Iranian government has executed hundreds and imprisoned tens of thousands of Iranian citizens who have protested against policies such as mandating that all women wear the hijab (Islamic head covering) in public.

“This has gone on long enough. 45 years of the Islamic Republic, when will we finally be free?” an Iranian dissident anonymously told Hebrew-language outlet Ynet.

“If the Islamic Republic is stupid enough to attack Israel, Israel must strike back and help us get rid of the regime once and for all.”

Many Iranian citizens have positive sentiments towards Israel, despite their government’s consistent demonization of the Jewish State, said Benny Sabati, an expert on Iran and the host of the “Voices of Iran” podcast.

“The Iranian citizens took the attack against Israel very hard,” Sabati told Channel 12 News.

“They see it as a waste of time and money, and they view Israel as a democratic, Western country and a symbol of freedom.”