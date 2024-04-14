WATCH: Iranian media releases footage of ballistic missile launches April 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-media-releases-footage-of-ballistic-missile-launches/ Email Print Over 200 drones and cruise and ballistic missiles were fired from Iran and directed toward Israel. Iranian State Media has released at least 7 Minutes of Footage from last night’s Large-Scale Attack against Israel, showing the launch of Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles and Land-Attack Cruise Missiles by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). pic.twitter.com/nH4POJq79w— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 14, 2024 dronesIranian mediaIsraelmissile launches