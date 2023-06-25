WATCH: Israelis’ [Jews] ‘biggest weakness is money, we all know that,’ says millionaire influencer

Millionaire fashion designer and social media influencer Rima Zahran, co-owner (together with her sister) of Dubai-based Dinz, is promoting a boycott of Israeli products in the UAE while repeating the antisemitic trope about Jews’ desire for money above all else.

