WATCH: Israelis train Americans how to save lives in first minutes of terror attack

Representatives of Magen David Adom (Israel’s equivalent of Red Cross) are in Chicago teaching faith communities how to minimize casualties and save lives in the first seven minutes of a terror attack.

MDA was invited following the July 4 shooting attack in Highland Park where seven people were killed and 48 injured.