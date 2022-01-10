Search

WATCH: Jewish man taught Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier to read, changed his life

Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor, has died at age 94. In 2013, he spoke to Leslie Stahl for “Sunday Morning” about the Jewish man who taught him to read night after night and changed his life.



 