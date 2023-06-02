WATCH: ‘Jewish organizations have to stop letting us down,’ says activist defending Jews at CUNY June 2, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-organizations-have-to-stop-letting-us-down-says-activist-defending-jews-at-cuny/ Email Print Jeffrey Lax, business department chair at CUNY’s Kingsborough Community College and founder of S.A.F.E. CUNY, a non-profit that advocates for Zionist Jews systemically discriminated against and excluded by the university and its union, slams Jewish politicians and organizations that join CUNY’s gaslighting of its Jews, most notably Hillel International and Councilwoman Inna Vernikov. CUNY “knows exactly which Jewish organizations to go to which will cover them…That should nauseate any Jewish person,” he said. @HillelIntl and @InnaVernikov are lying to the Jews they represent at @CUNY, parroting@CUNY‘s gaslighting of its Jews. Shameful and disgusting. We must call it out and it must end NOW or we will destroy ourselves.@CUNY_Prof explains the horror to JBS: pic.twitter.com/GmFqzgT2YA — SAFE CUNY (@SAFECUNY) June 2, 2023 American college campusesAmerican Jewish organizationsAntisemitismCUNYInna Vernikov