WATCH: Joe Biden has shut down ICE, 'people are going to die' April 11, 2021

In addition to the disaster at the border, U.S. President Joe Biden has shut down Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which is now disabled from removing most criminally convicted illegal immigrants, says former Trump adviser Stephen Miller. "It is going to be a tragedy. People are going to die," says Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.