WATCH – Jordanian comedian on Al Jazeera’s social media network: ‘Courageous Egyptian policeman a hero for hat-trick killing of three Israelis’

AJ+ Arabic, an online media platform run by the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera network, published a video in which the show’s presenter, Jordanian comedian Nikolas Khoury, glorified Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian policeman who killed three Israeli soldiers last week on the border between Israel and Egypt.

In a play on the attacker’s name, which is the same as famous Egyptian soccer player Mohamed Salah, Khoury referred to the killing of the three soldiers as a “hat-trick,” adding: “If just one soldier did this, imagine what the rest could do.”