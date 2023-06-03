WATCH: Judicial reform architect MK Simcha Rothman snatches megaphone from leftist activist in New York June 3, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-judicial-reform-architect-mk-simcha-rothman-snatches-megaphone-from-leftist-activist-in-new-york/ Email Print Leftist anti-reform protesters lodged a harassment complaint with New York police against Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman after he grabbed a megaphone. As he was walking down the street with his bodyguards, some anti-government protesters approached Rothman, who is the chairman of the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, and shouted at him: “Go back home and free our country”. anti-government protestJudicial reformSimcha Rothman