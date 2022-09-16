WATCH: Lapid: Israel will help Germany build a new air-defense force September 16, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lapid-israel-will-help-germany-build-a-new-air-defense-force/ Email Print Issues discussed during Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this week included the sale of Israel’s advanced Arrow-3 ballistic missile defense system. “Israel, for its part, will play a role in building Germany’s new defense force, mainly in the field of air defense,” Lapid said at a media event in Berlin on Monday.