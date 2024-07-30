WATCH: Lebanese scholar warns Nasrallah – ‘You are headed towards annihilation’

Lebanese Shiite Islamic Scholar Mohammad Ali Al-Husseini said Hezbollah started this war and is responsible for the destruction of Lebanon, which is imminent.

Lebanese Shiite Islamic Scholar Mohammad Ali Al-Husseini: Hizbullah Should Stop Its War with Israel, This Is Not a ‘Defensive Jihad,’ They Initiated It; Nasrallah Is Heading Towards Annihilation, the Destruction of Lebanon pic.twitter.com/ZSsApgaMuI — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) July 30, 2024