WATCH: Māori men stand in solidarity with Israel November 16, 2023

The Māori people in New Zealand carry an Israeli flag in the face of Hamas supporters and do their famed Haka dance in support of Israel. 

🚨Amazing footage of Māori men standing for Israel in the face of Hamas supporters down under Then they march with an Israeli flag, and for some reason, no one dared to attack God bless the lot of them pic.twitter.com/A59EvWWdb5 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 14, 2023