Search

WATCH: Masked Arabs fire machine guns 120 meters from Jerusalem police station

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-masked-arabs-fire-machine-guns-120-meters-from-jerusalem-police-station/
Email Print

A video making the rounds on Twitter on Thursday claims to show masked Arabs firing machine guns in the air.

The description says the event took place four days ago, 120 meters from an Israeli police station and 350 meters from the French Hill neighborhood in the northeastern part of Jerusalem.