Search

WATCH: Mob surrounds hair salon, threatening not to allow Sara Netanyahu to leave

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mob-surrounds-hair-salon-threatening-not-to-allow-sara-netanyahu-to-leave/
Email Print

A mob of protesters against the government’s judicial overhaul on Wednesday surrounded a Tel Aviv salon where Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister’s wife, was getting her hair done, threatening not to let her leave. Police were called to the rescue.