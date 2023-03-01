WATCH: Mob surrounds hair salon, threatening not to allow Sara Netanyahu to leave

A mob of protesters against the government’s judicial overhaul on Wednesday surrounded a Tel Aviv salon where Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister’s wife, was getting her hair done, threatening not to let her leave. Police were called to the rescue.

מטורף עכשיו מרגע לרגע ההפגנה מול שרה נתניהו שנתפסה במספרה בכיכר המדינה ספונטנית !!!! pic.twitter.com/851npfdst2 — לירי בורק שביט (@lirishavit) March 1, 2023