WATCH: Netanyahu slams ICC's 'pure anti-Semitism' in 'fake war crimes' probe February 6, 2021

The International Criminal Court announced Friday its clearing the way for a "war crimes" probe of Israel, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted as "pure anti-Semitism."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:"When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes – this is pure antisemitism. The court established to prevent atrocities like the Nazi Holocaust against the Jewish people is now targeting the one state of the Jewish people. " pic.twitter.com/EKfk8cqJwr

— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 6, 2021