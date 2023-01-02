WATCH: Netanyahu visits Western Wall; vows to guard Jerusalem, ‘legacy of generations’

“For Zion’s sake I will not keep silent, for Jerusalem’s sake I will not remain quiet” (Isaiah 62:1)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, accompanied by Mordechai Soli Eliav, chairman of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, and Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, visited the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday evening, marking the Israeli leader’s return to the premiership.

Netanyahu uttered prayers stressing the central role of the Holy City to the Jewish people, promising to guard it.