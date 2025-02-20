WATCH: Netanyahu vows to annihilate Hamas – ‘Lord of vengeance appear’

Prime Minister Netanyahu invoked a Bible verse, calling upon the ‘Lord of vengeance’ and vowing to prevent another tragedy like October 7 while promising to bring the remaining hostages home.

Netanyahu: “We will return all of our hostages. We will destroy the murderers; we will eliminate Hamas. And together, with G-d's help, we will ensure our future.” pic.twitter.com/9XsvCR6OGc — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 20, 2025