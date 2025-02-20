Search

WATCH: Netanyahu vows to annihilate Hamas – ‘Lord of vengeance appear’

Prime Minister Netanyahu invoked a Bible verse, calling upon the ‘Lord of vengeance’ and vowing to prevent another tragedy like October 7 while promising to bring the remaining hostages home.

