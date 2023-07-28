WATCH: Netanyahu warns Israel will be in ‘uncharted territory’ if Supreme Court overrules judicial reform law July 28, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-warns-israel-will-be-in-uncharted-territory-if-supreme-court-overrules-judicial-reform-law/ Email Print “This is not the end of democracy,” Netanyahu tells CNN in defense of reasonableness clause passed by the Knesset. “If this is the end of democracy, there are no democracies.” Anti-Netanyahu protestsBenjamin NetanyahuCNNJudicial reform