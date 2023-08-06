WATCH – Netanyahu: We’ll redo judicial selection panel, then stop reform

“I’m still going to give it several months to try and get another consensus,” the prime minister said.

The next legislation to pass will “probably be about the composition of the committee that elects judges.”

“That’s basically what’s left. Because other things, I think, we should not legislate,” he added.

“I don’t think we should move from the one extreme, where we have perhaps the most activist judicial court on the planet, to getting to a point where the legislature, our Knesset, can just knock out any decision that the court makes. There has to be a balance. That’s what we’re trying to restore.”