WATCH: Palestinian children act out pretend funeral of ‘martyr’

A video circulating on social media shows Palestinian children play acting attending a "martyr's" funeral, with the "pallbearers" cheerfully singing: "Ya mother, I wore a new shirt, make me a martyr." WATCH: Palestinian Children Playact Funeral Of "Shahid"https://t.co/Xz3v8X93VA — Yeshiva World News (@YWN) November 28, 2022