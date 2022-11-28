WATCH: Palestinian children act out pretend funeral of ‘martyr’

Search

A video circulating on social media shows Palestinian children play acting attending a “martyr’s” funeral, with the “pallbearers” cheerfully singing: “Ya mother, I wore a new shirt, make me a martyr.”