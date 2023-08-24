WATCH: Palestinian girl receiving cancer treatment at Israeli hospital gets surprise birthday party

Heartwarming moment: Lian Fakhoury, a young Palestinian girl from Hebron who is receiving cancer treatment at Israel's Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, was surprised with a delightful celebration by her medical team who threw her a Barbie themed party to celebrate her 8th birthday.… pic.twitter.com/CmqI0PrnGj

— Inbar Cohen (@InbarCohen13) August 24, 2023