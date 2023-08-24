WATCH: Palestinian girl receiving cancer treatment at Israeli hospital gets surprise birthday party August 24, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-girl-receiving-cancer-treatment-at-israeli-hospital-gets-surprise-birthday-party/ Email Print Lian Fakhoury, a Palestinian girl from Hebron who is receiving cancer treatment at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center, Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, was surprised with a when her medical team threw her a Barbie themed party to celebrate her 8th birthday. Heartwarming moment: Lian Fakhoury, a young Palestinian girl from Hebron who is receiving cancer treatment at Israel's Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, was surprised with a delightful celebration by her medical team who threw her a Barbie themed party to celebrate her 8th birthday.… pic.twitter.com/CmqI0PrnGj — Inbar Cohen (@InbarCohen13) August 24, 2023 Ichilov HospitalIsrael-Palestinian conflictPalestinians