Search

WATCH: Palestinian girl receiving cancer treatment at Israeli hospital gets surprise birthday party

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-girl-receiving-cancer-treatment-at-israeli-hospital-gets-surprise-birthday-party/
Email Print

Lian Fakhoury, a Palestinian girl from Hebron who is receiving cancer treatment at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center, Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, was surprised with a when her medical team threw her a Barbie themed party to celebrate her 8th birthday.