WATCH: Palestinian terrorists detonate bomb next to IDF bulldozer in Samaria

Palestinian Islamic Jihad posted a video showing what appeared to be an IED detonating next to an Israeli bulldozer during clashes Sunday night east of Tulkarem in northern Samaria. No Israeli casualties were reported.

