WATCH: Palestinians capture IDF combat dog

Palestinian media published a video showing an IDF dog in the hands of young Palestinians in a village near Hebron.

Palestinians captured a dog belonging to “Oketz”, the IDF’s independent canine special forces unit, on Monday, reported Telegram blogger Abu Ali Express.

Earlier in the day, IDF forces clashed with Palestinian terrorists Monday in the village of Dura, near Hebron, where they were making arrests.

Palestinians report that the IDF was searching for released prisoner Mahmoud Fasfus and that he was injured during the clashes but has not yet been arrested, according to Abu Ali Express.