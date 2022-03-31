WATCH: Palestinians honor terrorist who murdered five innocent people

These are not “lone wolf” attacks, notes pro-Israel organization Im Tirtzu. Rather, “these are attacks backed and fueled by a society that brainwashes its people to hate Jews,” notwithstanding PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s “condemnation.”

WATCH: Palestinians celebrate the terrorist who murdered five innocent people in Israel this week.

These are not “lone wolf” attacks. These are attacks backed and fueled by a society that brainwashes its people to hate Jews.

— Im Tirtzu (@IMTIzionism) March 31, 2022