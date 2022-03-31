Search

WATCH: Palestinians honor terrorist who murdered five innocent people

These are not “lone wolf” attacks, notes pro-Israel organization Im Tirtzu. Rather, “these are attacks backed and fueled by a society that brainwashes its people to hate Jews,” notwithstanding PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s “condemnation.”