Search

WATCH: Palestinians import ‘night confusion’ terror to Samaria

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-import-night-confusion-terror-to-samaria/
Email Print

Palestinians “created their own version of the night confusion unit” near Mount Sabih in Samaria, which create “nightly disturbances” near Israeli towns in the same manner as their Hamas-directed counterparts in Gaza, reports Mideast analyst Joe Truzman.