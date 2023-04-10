Search

WATCH: Passover miracle saves lives of Israeli preschoolers

A large tree felled by strong winds crashed into the schoolyard of a preschool in Kibbutz Beit Kama, north of Beersheba, on Monday. No one was hurt but some equipment was damaged.

Kindergarten teachers, concerned about the ferocity of the winds, had ushered the preschoolers indoors only moments before.