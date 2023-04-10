WATCH: Passover miracle saves lives of Israeli preschoolers April 10, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-passover-miracle-saves-lives-of-israeli-preschoolers/ Email Print A large tree felled by strong winds crashed into the schoolyard of a preschool in Kibbutz Beit Kama, north of Beersheba, on Monday. No one was hurt but some equipment was damaged. Kindergarten teachers, concerned about the ferocity of the winds, had ushered the preschoolers indoors only moments before. נס גדול היה פה: עץ ענק קרס על גן ילדים בבית קמה, אף אחד לא נפגעצילום: לפי חוק 27א' https://t.co/X4miwXZjlX pic.twitter.com/6XrKTVmo1B — רדיו דרום – Radio Darom (@radiodarom97) April 10, 2023 Southern Israelstorm