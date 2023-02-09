Search

WATCH: Plane full of Ukrainian Jewish immigrants lands in Israel

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-plane-full-of-ukrainian-jewish-immigrants-lands-in-israel/
Email Print

90 Ukrainian and Russian new immigrants to Israel arrive on a plane chartered by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) on Wednesday, and are greeted at the airport on Wednesday by Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer.

“It is very moving for me to see them with smiles on their faces as they step off the plane and onto the Holy Land,” Sofer told World Israel News.