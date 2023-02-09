WATCH: Plane full of Ukrainian Jewish immigrants lands in Israel February 9, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-plane-full-of-ukrainian-jewish-immigrants-lands-in-israel/ Email Print 90 Ukrainian and Russian new immigrants to Israel arrive on a plane chartered by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) on Wednesday, and are greeted at the airport on Wednesday by Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer. “It is very moving for me to see them with smiles on their faces as they step off the plane and onto the Holy Land,” Sofer told World Israel News. I accompanied a plane of 90 Ukrainian and Russian olim to Israel. "Israel will always be your home," Minister of Aliya Ofir Sofer told them when they disembarked. pic.twitter.com/SQ8dGmeIbV — Deborah (@deborahinjaffa) February 9, 2023 aliyaRussia UkraineUkrainian Jews