WATCH: Polish activist denies Holocaust, ‘only solution is destruction of Israel’

Polish Shi’ite Muslim political activist Sandrella Malazi said in a recent video address for a conference on al-Quds Day that the Holocaust “lobby” has written its “own history” about WWII and “usurped” the story of the concentration camps from the Polish people.

