WATCH: Polish activist denies Holocaust, 'only solution is destruction of Israel' April 24, 2023

Polish Shi'ite Muslim political activist Sandrella Malazi said in a recent video address for a conference on al-Quds Day that the Holocaust "lobby" has written its "own history" about WWII and "usurped" the story of the concentration camps from the Polish people. WATCH NOW via MEMRI TV Polish Shi'ite Political Activist Sandrella Malazi Denies The Holocaust, Says: The Only Solution To The World's Problems Is The Destruction Of Israel via @memrireports #MEMRI https://t.co/wbS58B4dIQ — Steve Stalinsky PhD (@SteveStalinsky) April 23, 2023