WATCH: Polish politician uses fire extinguisher on menorah December 12, 2023

Far-right politician Grzegorz Braun extinguished the menorah at the Polish Parliament Chanukah party. Hard-right Polish MP Grzegorz Braun, from the Monarchist wing of the Confederation party, puts out Hanukkah menorah in parliament with a fire extinguisher. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/zAnsNaacJy — AF Post (@AFpost) December 12, 2023 Far-right politician Grzegorz Braun used a fire extinguisher to put out a Hanukkah menorah in the parliament building 💀 pic.twitter.com/Ix3O7irD13 — Kuba 🇪🇺 (@anietotylkoja) December 12, 2023 anti-SemitismChanukahGrzegorz Braunmenorah