WATCH: President of Chad visits Temple Mount, al-Aqsa mosque, with Israeli police

Deby arrived accompanied by Israeli police, sparking Hamas’s fury.

By World Israel News Staff

President of Chad Mahamat Deby arrived at the Temple Mount Wednesday and prayed inside the mosque, accompanied by Israeli police officers despite the presence of the Jordanian Waqf, reported Beyadenu, an organization working to strengthen the Jewish people’s connection to the holy site.

On Thursday, Chad opened its Israel embassy in Ramat Gan.

Hamas spokesperson Mohammed Hamada condemned the visit, calling it a “great provocation” and a symbol of “the denial of Palestinian people’s rights and the feelings of the families of the martyrs and prisoners,” London-based The New Arab site reported.

The Temple Mount is Judaism’s holiest site and Islam’s third-holiest, after Mecca and Medina.