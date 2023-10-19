WATCH: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupy Capitol Hill October 19, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-palestinian-demonstrators-occupy-capitol-hill/ Email Print Pro-Palestine protesters gathered in Capitol Hill’s Cannon Rotunda, urging a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Video footage inside the Cannon Office Building shows a sizable crowd chanting “Ceasefire Now!” and advocating for Congress to intervene and halt the conflict in Israel. Capitol HillPro-Palestinian activistsProtest