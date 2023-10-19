Search

WATCH: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupy Capitol Hill

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-palestinian-demonstrators-occupy-capitol-hill/
Email Print

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered in Capitol Hill’s Cannon Rotunda, urging a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Video footage inside the Cannon Office Building shows a sizable crowd chanting “Ceasefire Now!” and advocating for Congress to intervene and halt the conflict in Israel.